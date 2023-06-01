Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife’s slaying

QUINCY, Ill. – A former contestant at the TV recreation display “Family Feud,” Timothy Bliefnick, was once convicted on Wednesday of first-degree homicide and residential invasion in the killing of his estranged spouse, Rebecca Bliefnick, in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, age 40, was once discovered guilty in the capturing dying of Rebecca Bliefnick on February 23. The Adams County Circuit Court jury in Quincy deliberated for approximately 4 hours following Timothy Bliefnick’s choice to not testify, and the protection’s choice to not provide any proof. Adams County sheriff’s deputies took Bliefnick into custody instantly after the decision was once learn. Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced on August eleventh.

Rebecca Bliefnick, age 41, was once discovered lifeless in her Quincy house by means of a circle of relatives member at the day she failed to select up her youngsters from college. She were shot more than one instances. Timothy Bliefnick was once arrested on March thirteenth, 12 days after his house in Quincy was once searched. The couple, who have been going thru a divorce, were separated.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and a few of his members of the family seemed on ABC’s “Family Feud,” the place he was once requested by means of host Steve Harvey, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick responded “I do,” however temporarily added, “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He additionally mentioned, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey answered, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.” Bliefnick’s solution was once 2d at the board with 20 out of 100 other folks polled giving the similar reaction. “Getting sloshed” was once the number 1 solution with 30 responses.