Former Eagles star Miles Sanders disappointed with Super Bowl usage, embracing opportunity with Panthers

Former Philadelphia Eagles working again Miles Sanders signed the richest running-back deal in unfastened company this offseason, inking a four-year, $25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Sanders publish career-high numbers around the board in 2022, as he rushed 259 instances for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns whilst the Eagles gained the NFC, however his numbers dipped within the postseason.

After averaging 74.6 speeding yards according to recreation within the common season, Sanders averaged 49.3 speeding yards within the playoffs. In Super Bowl LVII towards the Kansas City Chiefs, Sanders controlled simply 16 yards on seven carries and a fumble. He performed simply 35 p.c of offensive snaps within the greatest recreation of the 12 months.

“Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question,” Sanders mentioned at OTAs this week when requested if he used to be disappointed through how he used to be used within the Super Bowl, via the Associated Press. “If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, (but) if it does, I don’t care.”

Sanders will have to have various alternatives to make an affect in Carolina’s new offense. Head trainer Frank Reich even described Sanders as a “three-down back” who “can do a little bit of everything.” That comprises catching the ball. Sanders stuck 50 passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns in his rookie season again in 2019, however his manufacturing in that division has dipped each and every 12 months.

“This is going to give me more opportunities to help my team win — and that’s all I’m about,” Sanders mentioned. “I’m a team guy and I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. Making it to the Super Bowl is pretty addicting and if I knew the formula I would do it every year.”

In his introductory press convention, Reich instructed journalists, “It’s a passing league, but you have to run the ball to be a championship team.” In reality, he pointed to loss of luck at the flooring as a explanation why he used to be fired through the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Sanders used to be crucial signing for Carolina, and he is any individual No. 1 total pick out quarterback Bryce Young will lean on within the offense.