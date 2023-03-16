Thursday, March 16, 2023
Ford recalling over 1 million cars over brake hose issue

Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs are affected within the recall.

Ford introduced this week that it’s recalling greater than 1.2 million of its automobiles over a significant issue with its brake fluid hoses.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs offered between 2013 and 2018 have an issue the place the entrance brake hoses might rupture and leak brake fluid.

PHOTO: In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, a Ford Fusion is shown.

GDA by means of AP, FILE

“A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash,” the NHTSA mentioned.

Owners might be notified in regards to the recall in letters, the company mentioned. Dealers will substitute the entrance brake hoses, for free, in line with the NHTSA.

PHOTO: In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, a Ford Fusion Hybrid is on display at the 111th Annual Chicago Auto Show, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images, FILE

Owners can touch Ford at 1-866-436-7332, and ask about recall 23S12, or touch the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

