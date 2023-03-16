Ford recalling over 1 million cars over brake hose issue

Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs are affected within the recall.

Ford introduced this week that it’s recalling greater than 1.2 million of its automobiles over a significant issue with its brake fluid hoses.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs offered between 2013 and 2018 have an issue the place the entrance brake hoses might rupture and leak brake fluid.

