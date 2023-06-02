Food truck Soulfly Chicken opens Wynwood location, bringing ‘taste of the South’ to Magic City – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

When it comes to Southern-style meals, taking your time to prepare dinner it is very important. However, Soulfly Chicken is converting that belief with its scorching and speedy gluten-free fried hen. The eating place is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Wynwood and is understood for serving improbable flavors that deliver convenience to your soul.

The staff in the back of the meals truck-turned-restaurant makes use of high-tech ordering programs to supply consumers with a fast moving enjoy with out compromising on taste. Troy Tingling, the founder of Soulfly Chicken, claims that the hen is lighter, much less oily, and completely spiced, giving consumers an unforgettable style.

In addition to fried hen, Soulfly Chicken has an array of home-style dishes, together with creamy mac and cheese, collard vegetables, and fried corn that supplement the completely spiced hen. Soulfly Chicken’s signature candy potato biscuits, increased by way of cinnamon and honey flavors, are price the go back and forth on my own.

For plant-based eaters, Soulfly Chicken gives the identical signature sandwiches with out hen, so everybody can revel in their unbelievable taste. Chef Troy guarantees you’ll depart Soulfly Chicken happy, and lots of consumers agree that the meals reminds them of their grandmother’s cooking or the style of the geographical region.

If you need to take a look at Soulfly Chicken’s flavors, talk over with them at their first brick-and-mortar location at 2615 North Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127. You too can to find their meals truck menu on their website online soulflychicken.

