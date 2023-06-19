Florida’s electricity bills rank among nation’s lowest | Florida

(The Center Square) — The most recent data from the Federal Energy Information Administration places Florida’s electricity rates at the lower end of the scale nationwide.

For residential consumers in March 2023, the price per kilowatt hour for electricity in Florida was 14.76 cents. In March 2022, prices sat at 13.50 cents — an increase of 1.26 cents over the year.

In the South Atlantic region, Florida’s residential prices came in sixth place out of nine states, beaten by North Carolina at 12.97 cents per kWh, Georgia at 13.57 cents per kWh, West Virginia at 14.20 cents per kWh, South Carolina at 14.26 cents per kWh, and Virginia at 14.74 cents per kWh.

Delaware, Maryland, and the District of Columbia’s electricity prices are around 1 to 2 cents more than Florida on average, but still far below other regions around the country, according to the EIA data. Out of the ten largest states by population, Florida ranks fourth after North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas.

Several states in New England have the most expensive energy prices for households in the continental U.S., including Connecticut which tops the list at 33.23 cents per kWh. Massachusetts comes in second place with 32.39 cents per kWh, while New Hampshire sits at 30.30 cents per kWh.

The average household in Florida uses around 1,500 kWh per month, but this can vary between 700 and 2,000 kWh monthly. Based on a 1,500 kWh per month usage, the price point difference between Florida and Connecticut energy prices is almost $300.

When comparing Florida to Hawaii, with its per kWh charge at 44.25 cents — the most expensive out of all 50 states and D.C. — the average monthly electric bill for households based on a 1,500 kWh monthly use would be an average of $663, excluding any taxes or fees. The same kWh usage in Florida would equate to an average monthly bill of around $220.

A summary of Florida’s 2021 EIA Electricity Profile showed total retail sales for megawatt hours was 241.6 million. Direct use megawatt hours came to 4.97 million for 2021, while the net summer capacity of megawatts was 64,610. The vast majority of electricity was generated by electric utilities — a total of 58,990 megawatts.

Prices continue to climb in Florida, according to state data. According to the latest state data from the Florida Public Service Commission, the average price is 16 cents per kWh.