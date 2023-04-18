Florida State football recruiting: Five-star TE Landen Thomas flips from Georgia, gives Noles top-five class

Landen Thomas, a five-star tight finish within the Class of 2024, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida State on Monday, giving the Seminoles a top-five class for the cycle. Thomas, the No. 24 total participant and top-ranked tight finish within the class, have been dedicated to the Bulldogs since July 7, 2022. The monster 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect shape Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, made unofficial visits to Florida State in each and every of the ultimate two weekends and took part within the Seminoles’ Junior Day in January.

Thomas has confirmed over his first 3 years in highschool that he’s a downfield weapon and a great encapsulation of the new-school tight finish. He’s totaled 83 catches for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns in 3 seasons, together with 44 catches for 753 yards and 8 landing catches in 2022. That efficiency helped Colquitt County advance to the Georgia 7A state semifinals and earned Thomas Second Team Junior All-America honors from MaxPreps.

“As time went on, a couple weeks went by and I started feeling Florida State more and more,” Thomas told 247Sports. “I got on campus a couple more times. After the first time I came back in January, I knew this was the spot for me that I would want to be at. So I started coming back on campus and I really feel that way now. I just needed to make sure I’m making the right decision.”

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports supplied this scouting document on the latest member of Florida State’s 2024 class:

Rather cunning as a path runner as he can shake defenders by way of blending gears and sinking his hips. Has quite a few enjoy understanding of the slot, however has additionally put his hand within the filth and performed an increasing number of of a conventional in-line function through the years. Still understanding the right way to juggle blocking off and go catching tasks, however is not afraid to get his nostril grimy and take a look at to transport a defensive finish out of the way in which.

Thomas is the eleventh participant and primary five-star prospect to devote to train Mike Norvell’s program for the 2024 cycle.