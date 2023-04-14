Florida police arrest suspect wanted in downtown bank robbery

West Palm Beach police introduced the arrest of a suspect in Wednesday’s downtown bank robbery. Police say Saeed Jamal Brown used to be stuck on surveillance digital camera round 11 a.m. retaining up the PNC Bank department on Datura Street. He instructed the lone buyer in the bank to take a seat in a foyer chair whilst he held the teller at gunpoint. The 47-year-old made off with an undisclosed sum of money in a getaway automotive. Police say they tracked that getaway automotive to an cope with in Riviera Beach. That’s the place they discovered Brown nonetheless in the dreadlock wig he used as a conceal retaining probably the most props he used to devote the crime. West Palm Beach Police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles described Brown’s admission mins after his arrest.The newest: Entertainment protection from WPBF 25 News”During an interview with detectives, he admitted concocting this getup as a rouse to try and blend in. That involved wearing a landscape lime green shirt as well as a bucket-style line green hat. He also had a dustpan and a broom with him in addition to the handgun,” Jachles stated. Never pass over the rest: Sign up for customized newsletters and signals from WPBF 25 NewsThey made the arrest with the help of the FBI, who say he’s dealing with federal fees and has a long rap sheet that incorporates jail time for any other bank robbery. The majority of the money stolen has been recovered.

