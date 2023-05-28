Florida man angry over baggage fees accused of making bomb threat at Orlando airport: deputies

article

A Florida man upset over an airline’s baggage fees was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday after he allegedly made a statement that there was a bomb on the plane.

According to the arrest report, Danny Curry and his wife were at the airport and prepared to take a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Pensacola. While talking with an airline supervisor, Curry was upset over the airline’s carry-on bag fees and allegedly mentioned that the plane would have to be deplaned because there was a bomb on board.

“I bet you, everyone on that aircraft is going to deplane, there is a bomb on that aircraft,” Curry told the employee, according to the report. Curry’s wife stepped in and told the employee that her husband’s statement was not true.

The employee called 911.

“You want me to say it again?” Curry reportedly said after 911 was called, according to the report.

The FBI, TSA, police and K-9s, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) responded to the gate, got everyone off the plane, searched the plane, and checked all luggage that was on the plane. There was no threat and the flight was allowed to continue, authorities said.

Curry told an Orange County Sheriff’s Office detective that he said “what IF there was a bomb in that plane.” The detective noted that the man as remorseful and did not realize the impact his statement would create.

He was arrested and booked into jail on one county of report of bombing.

The Spirit Airlines flight departed OIA and landed in Pensacola about two hours late, according to Spirit Airline’s website.