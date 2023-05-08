Florida K9’s help uncover dozens of out-of-season snapper hidden on boat

article

Two Florida K9s helped uncover dozens of out-of-season red snappers, among other fish hidden in a boat vessel, according to the Florida Wildlife Conservation (FWC) Commission.

Officers said they discovered 36 out-of-season red snappers — 20 of which were undersized — two out-of-season and undersized greater amberjack, over the bag limit of red grouper, undersized red grouper, and three undersized yellowtail snapper.

The FWC said they work with multiple agencies to conduct fisheries inspections for when vessels return to shore. The K9s — Havoc and Duke — “followed their noses” to a hidden hole in the boat.

The vessel’s operator was issued six misdemeanor citations and arrested for the fisheries violations.