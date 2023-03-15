Florida commissioners pass new ordinance following string of antisemitic acts

An emergency ordinance, which objectives to crack down on antisemitic acts, was once unanimously licensed by means of Palm Beach County commissioners on Tuesday.It is going into impact straight away. Under the new ordinance, any person who places a picture onto a development, construction or public position with out the landlord’s permission may just face a high-quality.This contains any sort of hate speech, graphics, emblems or textual content.Recently, a an identical ordinance was once handed in Duval County. First-time offenders must pay $1,000 in fines, but when the individual will get stuck a 2d time round, they might be pressured to pay between $5,000 to $15,000, relying at the instances. Antisemitic acts on the upward push: Florida leaders hang hate crime roundtable“I know this isn’t going to solve the problem, but this is a tool. More importantly, it’s a message to those people who want to bring their hate to Palm Beach County, that you’re not welcome here. As a human being, you’re welcome, but your hate is not welcome and we are never going to tolerate it as a community,” stated Palm Beach County mayor Gregg Weiss. “We are a very, very small percentage of the population, the only way we can survive is when people come together and say it’s not okay,” stated Brian Seymour, Vice Chair, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. Related: Palm Beach County leaders ship message to suspects at the back of antisemitic messagesCurrently, there’s no separate hate crime legislation in Florida. State lawmakers are taking into consideration House Bill 269, which can make sure antisemitic acts a hate crime and a third-degree legal.

