Flames, Jets heating up Western Conference playoff race

The Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and Nashville Predators are all within the chase for the second one wild card spot.

CALGARY, AB — The Winnipeg Jets are doing their easiest to stay the Western Conference playoff race fascinating.

- Advertisement - Once regarded as a lock to advance and maybe even take the Central Division, the Jets are holding the door vast open for the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators.

Through 77 video games, the Jets have 89 issues, two greater than the Flames 87 issues in 77 video games).

The Predators, in the meantime, have 84 issues, however have handiest performed 76 video games.

- Advertisement - As Dane Lewis of Locked on NHL issues out, it is the Flames and Jets that appear in all probability to fight it out till the second one wild card spot within the West is clinched.

Calgary hosts the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, and the Flames will then trip to WInnipeg for an enormous sport towards the Jets on Tuesday, preferably with each groups degree at 89 issues.

“This is the kind of stuff you live for as a fan of the sport,” Lewis stated. “You love the playoff matchups, but the race to get to the playoffs can be equally as exciting.”

Here’s what each and every crew’s time table seems like down the stretch.

vs. Flames

vs. Predators

vs. Sharks

@ Wild

@ Avalanche

vs. Blackhawks

@ Jets

@ Canucks

vs. Predators

vs. Sharks

You’ll realize Nashville is in there as neatly, however the odds are towards them because of come large accidents they have suffered and the reality they are 3 issues again.

The Flames, through the best way, are 6-2-2 over their previous 10 video games, whilst the Jets are stumbling to the end line at 5-5-0 lately. Winnipeg has, on the other hand, received two in a row.

The Flames actually have a exceptional 15 losses in extra time or a shootout, which means they have left such a lot of issues at the desk this season.