BERLIN — Five other people go on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of making plans a far-right coup and plotting to kidnap the rustic’s health minister.

The 4 males, elderly 44 to 56, and a 75-year-old lady are accused of founding or being contributors of a 15 may organization and treason.

Federal prosecutors say the gang is related to the Reich Citizens scene that rejects the legitimacy of Germany’s postwar charter and is similar to the Sovereign Citizens and QAnon actions in the United States.

Prosecutors say they meant to create “conditions similar to civil war” via the usage of explosives to purpose national blackouts, then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach — a outstanding recommend of strict coronavirus measures.

There had been no indications the gang, which known as itself United Patriots, was once shut to launching a coup. But prosecutors stated the gang’s procurement of guns and cash confirmed they had been “dangerous criminals who wanted to implement their plans.”

The men, whose names weren’t released for privacy reasons, were arrested in April last year. Police at the time seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as large sums of cash, gold and silver.

The woman, who was arrested six months later, is alleged to have drafted numerous documents for the group including an ‘arrest warrant’ for Lauterbach. The retired teacher also wrote letters addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Lauterbach told German weekly Der Spiegel that he hopes for a “hard, fair verdict” that would deter others from planning similar plots.

The case is break away that of the greater than two dozen other people arrested in December, additionally for making plans to topple the government. Among the plotters was once a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany celebration.