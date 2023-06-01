Fireworks, Drone Show, Live Music Announced For Omni PGA Frisco

Get in a position for a impressive match on the Omni PGA Frisco Resort! On Saturday, July 1, sign up for the legitimate grand opening of the Monument Realty PGA District with Independence Day celebrations.

From 6 p.m. to ten p.m., the celebration will likely be taking place with track, meals, fireworks and actions for the entire circle of relatives.

- Advertisement -

“The new PGA Frisco will be home to North Texas’ newest Independence Day celebration and tradition,” as according to the corporate.

The Limelight workforce from Emerald City will stay the celebration alive all over the entire night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with their 11-piece band and lively performances.

Foodies can delight in mouth-watering choices from native meals vans or check out the delectable delicacies from Monument Realty PGA District eating places, together with Ice House, Lounge via Topgolf, Ryder Cup Grille and Margaret’s Cones & Cups.

- Advertisement -

For circle of relatives amusing, there will likely be carnival video games, thrilling prizes and face-painting with patriotic colours.

Experience a enchanting drone display adopted via a panoramic fireworks show to rejoice Independence Day in taste.

To attend, get unfastened advance tickets here.

- Advertisement -

Parking passes may also be bought here for $25 at Panther Creek High School and $50 on the Monument Realty PGA District. Remember that parking passes might not be in the stores on-site all the way through the development.

Related