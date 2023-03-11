An unlucky incident happened nowadays on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ a hearth broke out. All team individuals artists provide on the sets have been safely evacuated an investigation shall quickly be carried out to decide the reason of this incident. An legitimate statement too has been issued by means of its production area – Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films.

Fire breaks out on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; “All are safe,” says production banner in a statement

A spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films discussed“A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employeesartistscontractors other partners who were present on site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident the extent of damage while our immediate priority is the health safety of everyone who was on the setswe will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers.”

Speaking of the incidentaccording to a document by means of PTIa primary hearth broke out on the sets of the TV serial GHKKPM in Film City on Friday afternoon. Reportedlythe hearth began round 4.30 pm on the bottom floorin a space of 2,000 sq. feetof the studio the place the serial used to be being shot. Meanwhilethere have been no stories of any person getting injured as of now.

