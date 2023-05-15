Fire breaks out at Marathon oil refinery in Galveston Bay





According to town officers, emergency crews have contained a fireplace that broke out at Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City on Monday morning. Although emergency crews have been nonetheless at the scene at 11:50 a.m., the development used to be being diligently monitored and there used to be no instant risk to the encompassing group. Texas City officers showed that “the fire at Marathon (Galveston Bay Refinery) is now under control and is contained within the facility.” Along with the hearth, air high quality in the world could also be being intently monitored.

The Galveston Bay Refinery, positioned off the Houston Ship Channel front, produces quite a lot of petrochemicals together with gas, heavy gasoline oil, and refinery-grade propylene, to say a couple of. According to Marathon Petroleum’s site, the refinery has a co-generation facility that may produce as much as 1,055 megawatts {of electrical} capability and generate 4.3 million kilos of steam in step with hour. The unit employs roughly 1,500 other people, none of whom had been reported injured at this time.

This incident follows a sequence of fires in the southeast Houston facility. Earlier this month, Shell Global’s Deer Park chemical plant burned for 3 days, injuring fifteen other people. Last March, an explosion at the INEOS Phenol energy plant resulted in one employee being injured and the discharge of darkish plumes of smoke visual from downtown Houston.