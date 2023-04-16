Fire at Georgia Plastics Plant Prompts Evacuation Order

A fireplace at a plastic resin plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Saturday caused officers to factor an evacuation order for other folks inside of part of a mile of the power, the government stated, as billows of darkish smoke rose and unfold throughout the town.

The Brunswick Fire Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue replied to the Pinova plant round 7 a.m., the government stated.

Firefighters contained the hearth inside of hours however round 3 p.m. it had reignited, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners stated on Facebook. The board issued a shelter-in-place order for the ones dwelling inside of part of a mile of the plant, and an evacuation order was once issued about an hour later.

It was once no longer right away transparent how the hearth began or what was once burning. There had been no accidents reported as of Saturday afternoon, the board stated.