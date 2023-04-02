Final Four: UConn knocks off Miami

The Huskies and Aztecs will sq. off Monday.

HOUSTON — UConn doled out any other drama-free basketball beatdown Saturday, getting 21 issues and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and transfer one win from the college’s 5th nationwide name.

- Advertisement - Jordan Hawkins overcame his abdomen trojan horse and scored 13 for the Huskies, who got here into this most unexpected Final Four as the one crew with any revel in on faculty basketball’s ultimate weekend and with the most efficient seeding of the 4 groups in Houston — at No. 4.

Against fifth-seeded Miami, they have been the most efficient crew at the courtroom from starting to finish. Starting with 3 immediately 3s — one jumper from Hawkins and two set photographs from Sanogo — UConn took a handy guide a rough 9-0 lead and not trailed.

On Monday within the name sport, the Huskies will face San Diego State, which was the primary crew to hit a buzzer-beater whilst trailing in a Final Four sport for a 72-71 victory over Florida Atlantic.

.@UConnMBB has best trailed for a complete of 47 seconds of their final 3 video games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VifLb1D72q — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

- Advertisement - “They’re one of the best teams in the country,” UConn trainer Dan Hurley mentioned. “And I feel it’s becoming that either one of us more or less earned our manner into this name sport.”

But whilst the early sport was once an all-timer, the nightcap was once merely extra of the similar from the Huskies (30-8).

The semifinal victory was once UConn’s closest win in 5 event video games, and it was best the 6th crew for the reason that event expanded to 64 groups in 1985 to succeed in the name sport after successful its first 5 within the event by way of double digits. It’s an impressive list with a frightening epilogue: Four of the former 5 groups gained the championship.

HUSKIES HEAD INTO HALFTIME WITH A BANG 💥 @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/VY0zu2gFMa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

- Advertisement - Some idea Miami (29-8), with 4 gamers who’ve scored 20 issues a minimum of thrice this season, may well be the crew to gradual this Huskies steamroller. Not to be.

Isaiah Wong led the ’Canes with 15 issues on 4-for-10 capturing. Harassed repeatedly by way of Sanogo, 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan and the remainder of Connecticut’s long-armed, rangy perimeter gamers, Miami, which got here in with the country’s fifth-best offense, shot 25% within the first part and 33.3% for the sport.

(4) UCONN ROLLS TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 🔥 The Huskies dominate (5) Miami 72-59 and can play for a National Championship on Monday! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5wn2A49Fs1 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

UConn did experience its personal kind of buzzer-beater. It was once a three from Alex Karaban that despatched the Huskies jogging into the locker room with a 13-point halftime lead.

They constructed it to twenty ahead of the primary TV timeout of the second one part. By then, Jim Nantz, calling his final Final Four, may just get started saving his voice for Monday.

Miami did get it below double digits a couple of instances, however this by no means were given fascinating.

Not serving to: Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack neglected about 5 mins after managers had bother finding an alternative to a malfunctioning shoe. Pack completed with 8 on this one, and Jordan Miller, who hit all 20 photographs he took from the ground and the road in Miami’s Elite Eight win, went 4 for 10 for 11 issues. Only one Miami participant made greater than part his photographs.

“I’m a defensive guy first and foremost,” Hurley said. “I just love the way we guarded them. They’re one of the best offenses in the country, and we really disrupted them.”

UConn had 5 blocks, together with two from Sanogo, and 19 assists, led by way of 8 from Tristen Newton — each indicators of this type of all-around effort the Huskies were setting up for the reason that get started of February, after a six-loss-in-eight-games stretch halted their momentum.

That chilly stretch is a huge explanation why they have been seeded best fourth for March. Now, it’s April and the quantity UConn is considering is “5” — as in a 5th name that can come if it could stay this up for another sport.

How to observe March Madness video games

The video games are being broadcast on CBS. In Houston, that is KHOU 11.

UConn doled out any other drama-free basketball beatdown Saturday, getting 21 issues and 10 rebounds from Adama Sanogo to dispatch Miami 72-59 and transfer one win from the college’s 5th nationwide name.

Jordan Hawkins overcame his abdomen trojan horse and scored 13 for the Huskies, who got here into this most unexpected Final Four as the one crew with any revel in on faculty basketball’s ultimate weekend and with the most efficient seeding of the 4 groups in Houston — at No. 4.

Against fifth-seeded Miami, they have been the most efficient crew at the courtroom from starting to finish. Starting with 3 immediately 3s — one jumper from Hawkins and two set photographs from Sanogo — UConn took a handy guide a rough 9-0 lead and not trailed.

On Monday within the name sport, the Huskies will face San Diego State, which was the primary crew to hit a buzzer-beater whilst trailing in a Final Four sport for a 72-71 victory over Florida Atlantic.

“They’re one of the best teams in the country,” UConn trainer Dan Hurley mentioned. “And I feel it’s becoming that either one of us more or less earned our manner into this name sport.”

But whilst the early sport was once an all-timer, the nightcap was once merely extra of the similar from the Huskies (30-8).

The semifinal victory was once UConn’s closest win in 5 event video games, and it was best the 6th crew for the reason that event expanded to 64 groups in 1985 to succeed in the name sport after successful its first 5 within the event by way of double digits. It’s an impressive list with a frightening epilogue: Four of the former 5 groups gained the championship.

Some idea Miami (29-8), with 4 gamers who’ve scored 20 issues a minimum of thrice this season, may well be the crew to gradual this Huskies steamroller. Not to be.

Isaiah Wong led the ’Canes with 15 issues on 4-for-10 capturing. Harassed repeatedly by way of Sanogo, 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan and the remainder of Connecticut’s long-armed, rangy perimeter gamers, Miami, which got here in with the country’s fifth-best offense, shot 25% within the first part and 33.3% for the sport.

UConn did experience its personal kind of buzzer-beater. It was once a three from Alex Karaban that despatched the Huskies jogging into the locker room with a 13-point halftime lead.

They constructed it to twenty ahead of the primary TV timeout of the second one part. By then, Jim Nantz, calling his final Final Four, may just get started saving his voice for Monday.

Miami did get it below double digits a couple of instances, however this by no means were given fascinating.

Not serving to: Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack neglected about 5 mins after managers had bother finding an alternative to a malfunctioning shoe. Pack completed with 8 on this one, and Jordan Miller, who hit all 20 photographs he took from the ground and the road in Miami’s Elite Eight win, went 4 for 10 for 11 issues. Only one Miami participant made greater than part his photographs.

“I’m a defensive guy first and foremost,” Hurley said. “I just love the way we guarded them. They’re one of the best offenses in the country, and we really disrupted them.”

UConn had 5 blocks, together with two from Sanogo, and 19 assists, led by way of 8 from Tristen Newton — each indicators of this type of all-around effort the Huskies were setting up for the reason that get started of February, after a six-loss-in-eight-games stretch halted their momentum.