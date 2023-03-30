Final Four Houston: March Madness Music Festival, FanFest, more

Houston could be a little overwhelming for guests so you could have a sport plan. Here’s a information that incorporates occasions, learn how to get to them and the place to park.

HOUSTON — Final Four weekend is nearly right here and that suggests it is time for Houston to welcome tens of 1000’s of holiday makers with some excellent outdated Texas hospitality.

No game ticket? No problem! There are a number of other things to do in H-Town this weekend, including the March Madness Music Festival and Fan Fest.

No doubt, H-Town can be a little overwhelming for visitors so it’s good to have a game plan. That’s why we’ve put together this guide that includes events, how to get to them and where to park.

March Madness Music Festival

The three-day music festival is free, but you need to go online to get a ticket upfront. You'll want a government-issued ID at the gate that matches the name on the ticket and they are not transferable.

The live shows are outside at Discovery Green, which is true throughout from the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. It’s going to be scorching and humid so put on cool garments and at ease sneakers. Don’t omit to try our newest Houston forecast.

Friday, March 31

Tickets for Friday’s AT&T Block Party that includes Houston local Megan Thee Stallion are already long past.

Saturday, April 1

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

MORE: Hours, transportation choices, the place to park, FAQs

March Madness Music Festival bag coverage: What’s now not allowed within

Fan Fest

You shouldn’t have to be a basketball fan to have a blast at Fan Fest downtown on the GRB Convention Center.

The family-friendly tournament will come with interactive video games, celebs, athletes and autographs. We’re the one TV station broadcasting reside within the GRB so you should definitely forestall by way of and say hi there!

Tickets are $8 upfront or $10 on the door. Kids 12 and more youthful get in unfastened. Fans with tickets to Final Four or the Astros and Rockets video games this weekend additionally get in unfastened.

MORE: Ticket information, hours, parking

DAILY SCHEDULE: Plan your day at Fan Fest

Other Final Four actions downtown

You can sign up for Final Four occasions right here

Downtown transportation

Parking and site visitors in downtown Houston can also be tough on a typical day. Add the Final Four occasions plus Astros and Rockets video games and you are very best guess is to go away the riding to any individual else.

If you’re going to the Final Four festivities, you’ll experience the METRORail for FREE from Friday, March 31 via Monday, April 3. The unfastened rides are at the purple, inexperienced and crimson rail strains. You can plan your route here at the RideMetro app.

Rideshare apps and taxis are an alternative choice however be ready for surge pricing and lengthy waits. Rideshare and taxi places:

Downtown parking

There is a variety of parking in downtown Houston, however there may also be a number of folks, so plan forward.

One of your very best choices is to park at the north facet of downtown within the Theater District or University of Houston-Downtown, then soar at the METRORail.

You too can use one in every of a number of parking apps like DowntownHouston.org. Just click on at the storage or lot icon of your selection. Some apps will mean you can reserve an area now for the Final Four weekend. Some may even display you what number of areas are to be had.

Here are some downtown parking hacks!

Street closures

Some streets downtown can be closed all weekend so plan accordingly.

Avenida de las Americas between McKinney and Lamar

McKinney between LaBranch and Crawford Street

LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney Street

Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford Street

#DowntownGoesMAD Street Closures & Transportation Information 🅿️⚠️#DowntownHouston is able to display up and display out for the NCAA Men’s Final Four Weekend. As we prep for an expected 75K guests, save this to assist together with your plans. pic.twitter.com/HlSOR1l5Sc — Downtown Houston (@DowntownHouston) March 28, 2023

Getting to Final Four video games

All METRORail rides are unfastened this weekend and the sunshine rail will take you from downtown to NRG Stadium and again.

You too can catch a FREE commute to and from the fan zones, stadiums and surrounding places from March 31 via April 3. Look for the wrapped Buick Encore GXZs, Envisions and Enclaves at those 3 hub places:

NRG Stadium – Orange Lot #13

South Transit Center (Adjacent to George R. Brown Convention Center)

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Midtown Crossing (510 Gray St. Suite C Houston, TX)

Check your resorts without cost commute rides, as neatly.

What to do if you are in Houston

There is masses to do within the Houston space right through the Final Four festivities in Houston, but when you need a ruin from basketball, there are many different choices around the town. Here are 11 hidden gem stones in or close to downtown Houston and probably the most very best puts to benefit from the town’s various delicacies.

If you are riding to the video games, here’s a map of the parking spots at NRG Stadium.

On Friday, March 31, which is Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday, all so much are FREE.

For video games on Saturday, April 1, and Monday, April 3, the yellow, blue and inexperienced so much at NRG are open and value $50.