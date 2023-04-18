Fertility Specialists of Texas Relocates to New State-of-the-Art Fertility Center in Plano

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fertility Specialists of Texas is happy to announce the outlet of a brand new state-of-the-art fertility middle situated in Granite Park in Plano. Designed with affected person convenience in thoughts, the improved facility boasts a bigger area for our world-class IVF laboratory and a handy location on the nook of State Highway 121 and the Dallas North Tollway.

Dallas-Fort Worth is house to roughly 7.8 million other people and one of the quickest rising metro spaces in the U.S. In 2005, Dr. Jerald Goldstein based the follow in reaction to the rising want for get admission to to take care of infertility therapies for girls and households in the Frisco house. “I started our first office with one nurse and one office manager,” mentioned Goldstein. “By delivering top-notch customer service and exceptional pregnancy rates, we were able to experience tremendous growth over the years and today have six world-renowned physicians building families at six locations throughout DFW and in Lubbock, Texas.”

Fertility Specialists of Texas is happy to announce the outlet of a brand new fertility middle situated in Plano

“We have been able to achieve many successes for patients due to our exceptional IVF laboratory, which is led by Dr. Carlos Guerrero and an amazing team of embryologists. We are thrilled for our patients to experience our new environment,” endured Dr. Goldstein. “We look forward to even more positive outcomes by offering the latest advancements in reproductive technology coupled with individualized protocols for in-vitro fertilization, fertility preservation and genetic testing.”

FST provides a complete suite of fertility services and products together with fertility consultations; egg, sperm, and embryo freezing; intrauterine insemination (IUI); and in vitro fertilization (IVF), to serve sufferers at each level of their fertility adventure.

Fertility Specialists of Texas, previously situated at 5757 Warren Parkway in Frisco, is now seeing sufferers at 5736 State Highway 121 in Plano. The relocation does no longer impact the opposite FST workplace places in Dallas, Southlake, Rockwall and Lubbock.

For greater than 17 years, FST has helped 1000’s of sufferers triumph over infertility and carries a name for good fortune with each high quality of care and being pregnant and reside start charges. Led by way of a top-notch IVF laboratory, FST strives to give you the maximum complex fertility therapies to be had in a worrying, compassionate atmosphere the place every affected person is handled as a person starting with the primary consult with.

SOURCE Fertility Specialists of Texas