Female Trio Advance to Quarterfinals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –

Three Houston monitor and box athletes complicated in 4 other occasions to the quarterfinals to be hung on Saturday on the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Thursday at Sacramento State.

In the primary monitor match of the day, sophomore Destiny Smith confirmed her poise within the 100-meter hurdles, completing moment in her warmth with a time of 13.20 to advance to Saturday by way of an automated qualifier.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza had a powerful end within the 100-meter sprint, the use of a large second-half surge over the overall 50 meters to go the end line 0.33 in her warmth. Tamayo-Garza then robotically certified within the 200-meter sprint later within the evening. The Mexican report holder completed 0.33 in her warmth in 23.23 for her moment computerized qualifier of the evening.

The third-fastest 400-meter hurdle time of the day got here from senior Sydni Townsend . The senior received her warmth in 56.75 for an automated bid to the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Two feminine throwers had their collegiate careers come to an in depth on Thursday as graduate Priscilla Adejokun and Nu’uausala Tuilefano completed their careers within the hammer throw and shot put, respectively. Adejokun threw the hammer 60.18 meters and completed twenty fourth general, whilst Tuilefano posted a fifteen.23-meter throw on her 0.33 strive. Sophomore Daisy Monie didn’t post a mark within the shot put.

UP NEXT

The males that complicated on Wednesday will intention to be within the most sensible 12 of the quarterfinal rounds on Friday for a price tag to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas June 7-10. The males’s 1,600-meter relay may even compete on the finish of the evening on Friday. Smith, Tamayo-Garza and Townsend, together with the 1,600-meter relay squad and 2 box match athletes will compete for the ladies on Saturday.

