Fellow lawyers remember Largo attorney Steven Cozzi

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The criminal group accrued on Wednesday evening to remember their colleague, Steven Cozzi.

Hutch Pinder, the President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association, invited fellow lawyers to collect close to town corridor for a second of silence for Cozzi.

- Advertisement -

Cozzi was once reported lacking per week in the past whilst running at Blanchard Law in Largo. Investigators stated he left in the back of his keys, automotive and mobile phone.

Cozzi was once a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. The affiliation is made up of just about 1,200 participants. Many from the criminal group accrued to improve Cozzi’s circle of relatives and husband.

“Our hearts are collectively broken as we process the loss of our fellow board member and friend, Steven Cozzi,” stated Pinder.

- Advertisement -

Cozzi’s husband, Michael Montgomery, described Cozzi as worrying, hilarious and a type individual with an excellent thoughts.

“He’s brilliant. He’s hilarious. He was kind. He was caring, but if you really want to get to know Steve, just get to know his mother. That is what I’ve learned over the years, so many times I could see them in each other,” stated Montgomery.

Montgomery stated he loves to listen to tales about Cozzi during the eyes of his pals.

- Advertisement -

“My heart is broken. It’s being held together by tape and by sticks and all that stuff and every single time someone shares a memory of Steve or a thought of Steve or just reaches out about Steve, it just helps to put it back together. I know it’s a long road,” stated Montgomery.

The Largo Police Department arrested Dr. Tomasz Kosowski on a first-degree homicide rate. He has pleaded now not to blame and stays in prison. When they searched his car, court docket paperwork printed that investigators found out firearms, a ballistic vest, black gloves and greater than $250,000 in money.

Police consider Kosowski is accountable for Cozzi’s murder. Police stated a person was once noticed on surveillance video coming into Blanchard Law ultimate Tuesday. Two hours later, the similar particular person exits the construction pulling in the back of a big cart that seems to be heavy and has a crimson bag or blanket.

Court information mentioned, “It should be noted that the subject was struggling with the weight of the cart while transporting it to the Toyota Tundra.”

Police discovered a considerable amount of blood throughout the public restroom on the legislation workplace. Cozzi was once now not noticed on surveillance video leaving the construction.

Court paperwork printed the suspect and sufferer have been tied in combination in a civil lawsuit filed in 2019.

Records printed in January of 2023 that Cozzi and Kosowski had prior to now attended a deposition on the Blanchard Law workplace suite that changed into contentious. After the deposition, Kosowski faced Cozzi within the males’s restroom within the not unusual house simply out of doors the workplace and verbally faced Cozzi once more ahead of leaving.

As for Cozzi’s pals, they don’t wish to talk of the unthinkable instances that introduced all of them in combination on Wednesday night. Instead, Cozzi’s husband encourages other folks to steer with kindness.

“If somebody’s down on their luck, they need help with something and you’re in a position to help, that would be a wonderful way to honor Steve’s memory,” stated Montgomery.

Largo Police have now not situated the frame of Cozzi.

Anyone with information at the case is requested to touch Detective Bolton at 727-587-6730.