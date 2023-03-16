Feeding Tampa Bay surprises families at Gibsonton Elementary with fishing gear

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Families at Gibsonton Elementary School had been shocked with new fishing gear as a part of a present Feeding Tampa Bay/ABC Action News fundraiser.

The “Food for Families” marketing campaign makes certain nobody is left in the back of within the struggle towards starvation, which incorporates filling faculty meals pantries at puts like Gibsonton Elementary.

“Feeding Tampa Bay is about putting meals on the tables, but it’s also about bringing joy to families,” mentioned the nonprofit’s Shannon Hannon Oliviero, who joined the families at the Williams Park Fishing Pier in Riverview.

Dozens of fishing rods and gear had been donated via Walmart and TA Mahoney.

Feeding Tampa Bay mentioned the fishing gear is basically intended for a laugh and circle of relatives outside time, but when additionally they lead to a few scrumptious dinners, that is nice, too.

