Federal appeals court reverses injunction on Illinois’ gun and magazine ban | Illinois

(The Center Square) – The preliminary injunction against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban has been reversed by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last Friday, Southern District of Illinois Judge Stephen McGlynn issued a preliminary injunction against the state, preventing it from enforcing the ban while the case continues. The ban on more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines over a certain capacity was enacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10. Following McGlynn’s action Friday halting enforcement of the ban, social media posts showed lines of patrons inside gun stores looking to buy items.

- Advertisement -

“Tonight is the busiest night yet!,” a Wednesday Facebook post from GAT Guns in East Dundee said. “We will halt sales and pick up at 7:30 so we can help the line of customers who are already in line! The earlier you can come in during the day the better!!!”

In the week since McGlynn’s order, gun rights advocate Todd Vandermyde said one gun store told him they’ve had their largest volume of sales ever.

“I was at a gun store yesterday, and he just got in a pile of firearms to restock his shelves,” Vandermyde told WMAY. “So, the gun stores, things are moving again.”

- Advertisement -

In response to the injunction, the state as defendants asked McGlynn to stay it pending appeal. After the judge instead scheduled briefings, the state motioned with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene and reverse the injunction while the case plays out.

Vandermyde said the state is “stamping their feet.”

“They’re just like, ’you got it wrong and the other judges up north got it right,’” he said. “And I’m not sure that’s the appropriate tact to take in this case.”

- Advertisement -

Late Thursday afternoon, Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook granted a stay on the injunction.

“Any response to the motion for a stay must be received by the close of business on May 9, 2023,” Easterbrook wrote.