FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

FILE – This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 report photograph presentations a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The Food and Drug Administration is caution consumers, Thursday, June 1, 2023, not to use off-brand versions of the preferred weight-loss medicine Ozempic and Wegovy bought on-line as a result of they may not comprise the similar components because the prescription merchandise and might not be secure or efficient. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is caution consumers not to use off-brand versions of the preferred weight-loss medicine Ozempic and Wegovy as a result of they may not comprise the similar components because the prescription merchandise and might not be secure or efficient.

Agency officers stated this week that they have got gained reviews of issues after sufferers used versions of semaglutide, the energetic factor within the brand-name drugs, which were compounded, or jumbled in pharmacies. Officials did not say what the issues had been.

The hassle is that the ones versions, ceaselessly bought on-line, comprise a model of semaglutide this is utilized in lab analysis and has not been authorized for use in other folks.

“Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and the agency does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs,” the awareness stated.

Sales of semaglutide merchandise have soared previously few years after the drug was once proven to spur rapid and critical weight reduction. The medicine manufactured by way of Novo Nordisk come with manufacturers Ozempic and Rybelsus, used to deal with diabetes, and Wegovy, authorized to deal with weight problems.

Demand for the drugs has outstripped provide. As of May, Ozempic and Wegovy stay at the FDA’s record of drug shortages. When medicine are briefly provide, compounding pharmacies are authorised to produce versions of the ones drugs.

Consumers will have to most effective use medicine containing semaglutide with a prescription from an authorized well being care supplier and received from a state-licensed pharmacy or different amenities registered with the FDA, the company stated.

