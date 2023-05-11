FDA drops blood donation restrictions specific to gay and bisexual men

The Food and Drug Administration has dropped all restrictions specific to gay and bisexual men donating blood, a transfer lengthy expected through public well being mavens and gay rights activists.

The new steering, first proposed in January and finalized Thursday, won’t prohibit donations in line with anyone’s sexual orientation or gender identification, and as a substitute transfer in opposition to an “individual risk-based” method to scale back the danger of unintentional HIV an infection during the blood donation gadget.

The FDA at the beginning banned donations from gay and bisexual men in the middle of the Eighties HIV/AIDS disaster. In fresh years, the FDA at ease those regulations, however had now not lifted them utterly.

Now, the brand new blood donation possibility review would be the similar for each donor without reference to how they establish.

Tubes direct blood from a donor right into a bag in Davenport, Iowa, Nov. 11, 2022. Charlie Neibergall/AP, FILE

It’s a transfer that public well being mavens and advocates have lengthy argued for. Advocates say the HIV disaster has modified considerably for the reason that Eighties, undercutting the reason for restrictions in line with sexual orientation. For instance, the HIV epidemic has unfold a ways past gay and bisexual men, with ladies accounting for more or less 1 in 5 new HIV diagnoses within the United States, in accordance to the most recent CDC data to be had.

Meanwhile, trying out of the blood provide progressed, dramatically decreasing the danger of blood-borne transmission during the blood donation gadget.

“This change reflects advancements in molecular tests as well as the accrual of reassuring data from other countries that implemented similar individual behavior (not population) based testing,” stated Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious illness specialist on the University of California, San Francisco.

In 2015, the FDA at ease an outright ban on donations from gay and bisexual men, however the 2015 steering requested men to abstain from intercourse for a minimum of 12 months earlier than donation.

Under Thursday’s finalized steering, each potential donor will likely be requested about their sexual historical past throughout the previous 3 months – without reference to their sexual orientation. If they file a brand new sexual spouse, a couple of sexual spouse, or having anal intercourse, they’ll be deferred. In addition, any individual who takes HIV drugs supposed to deal with or save you an infection will likely be deferred.

The FDA says this transfer may increase the pool of folks eligible to donate blood.

“As a physician I feel a sense of relief, this will likely lead to the increased supply and availability of a vital resource needed for life saving and life sustaining treatment,” stated Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency scientific doctor and ABC News contributor.

In a press liberate, the FDA stated it has “carefully reviewed numerous data sources” that give the company “a solid foundation to support this new policy.” The FDA stated it strongly believes this new advice won’t compromise the protection of the blood provide.

In ready remarks, Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s CBER department that handles blood donations, stated the brand new suggestions “represent a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQI+ community.”

Chin-Hong added, “As a doctor I enthusiastically welcome this news … Above all, this is a victory of science over stigma.”

“The FDA’s decision to follow science and issue new recommendations for all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation, who selflessly donate blood to help save lives, signals the beginning of the end of a dark and discriminatory past rooted in fear and homophobia,” Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, stated in a observation Thursday.

Ellis, then again, took factor with one a part of the up to date advice, which urges deferral for any individual taking HIV drugs — together with people who find themselves HIV damaging who’re taking drugs referred to as PrEP to save you an infection.

The deferral duration may proceed to erect boundaries to LGBTQ blood donors, she stated.