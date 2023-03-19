FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City: Recap, highlights and more

We’ve were given your one-stop store for FC Dallas fit protection! Get the recap, meals critiques, fan of the fit tale, “Becky G” forecast fit ranking and more!

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome to Keeping Score: Your entire FC Dallas fit day enjoy.

With "Keeping Score," all the way through the 2023 season, we are striving to deliver you entire FC Dallas fit day protection, masking the entirety from the sport itself, to the meals, to the lovers that make the sport so nice, our "Becky G forecast" (sure, in reality) and the entirety in between in a a laugh, digestible approach.

Last week, FC Dallas could not get the metaphorical monkey off their backs in Vancouver, letting up a 1-0 lead with an personal objective to permit a draw.

After a newfound contention fit to a renewed one, FC Dallas welcomed certainly one of its fellow MLS authentic 10 golf equipment, Sporting Kansas City. Sporting KC had but to attain a objective thru 3 suits regardless of main the league in each photographs and photographs on objective. Furthermore, Sporting KC had best conceded one objective all 12 months previous to Saturday: a sixth-minute objective within the season opener in opposition to Portland Timbers.

The objective drought did not closing lengthy in Frisco. Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi scored the club's first goal of the 2023 season within the eleventh minute. FC Dallas completed the primary part with arguably a lot more promising appears to be like than Sporting KC had.

In the fifty fifth minute, Alan Velasco leveled the fit by way of sniping the highest proper nook of the objective from the highest of the 18-yard field.

Lletget leaves it off for Velasco on the most sensible of the 18 to select most sensible boxes ⚽️ We’re stage in Frisco. #DTID #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/KbQ1o5WQeX — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 19, 2023

Sporting KC was once awarded a penalty kick for a nasty on Paes within the 18-yard field within the 61st minute. The penalty kick was once taken by way of Willy Agada and stored by way of Paes. Referees reviewed the penalty kick and dominated Paes left his spot early and awarded Sporting KC any other penalty kick. On the second one try, this time taken by way of Erik Thommy, Paes saved it again and rose to a monstrous roar from the group.

The fit were given a bit of more Jesus from the 82nd minute on. Jesus Jiménez made his FC Dallas debut, and mins later, Jesus Ferreira gave FC Dallas a 2-1 lead within the 84th.

This fit wanted some more Jesús. Jesús Jiménez makes his @FCDallas debut within the 82’ and mins later within the 84’ Jesús Ferreira cans his third objective of the season to provide #DTID a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/9uafIKWzcI — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 19, 2023

FC Dallas gained ownership (51%-47%), corners (7-4) and photographs (12-11). With the win, FC Dallas improves to 2-1-1.

FC are compatible take a look at

Can you inform it was once cold in DFW on Saturday?

Aside from Jesus Ferreira, mainly the entire membership rocked lengthy sleeves or some hotter jackets. Maybe he wasn’t chilly as a result of the hearth radiating from his tremendous cool sun shades.

Per same old, Paul Arriola, Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha got here with their fashionable suits.

And welcome to the membership, Jesús Jiménez! Who does not love a at ease Ralph Lauren Polo Bear pullover. You win, sir.

Guess the elements in keeping with the suits pic.twitter.com/ovBer0ZLSH — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 18, 2023

Frisco Foodie Fun

We’ve returned with some Toyota Stadium meals critiques! Since closing week was once a street sport, I attempted a questionable viral meals craze from McDonald’s. But with a go back to Frisco way any other concession evaluation. The choices for this fit within the poll on my Twitter (@IamLivengood) had been: Monster Taco, elote on a stick, funnel sticks with cherry sauce or scorching hen mac n cheese.

The other folks spoke and the winner was once the recent hen mac n cheese! Before I give the evaluation, this is the outline, the place to get it and how a lot it prices.

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese: Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, crowned with Nashville scorching sauce and BBQ spice, completed with contemporary inexperienced onions and CASA M Chain Reaction spice. Location: Stand 5 – Burgers and More, Stand 8- Heineken Corner. It was once simply over $12.

OK, this was once so excellent … should you like highly spiced meals. I’ve a horny prime spice tolerance and it was once the easiest quantity of spice and taste for me. It was once great and heat (which in reality hit the spot with the 50 stage climate on matchday). You’ve were given to combine the entirety in combination regardless that prior to taking a chew, clearly. The cheese was once melty, the hen was once comfortable.

This was once a big step up from the Birria Grilled Cheese personally.

Toyota Stadium new concession ratings:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Birria Grilled Cheese

FCD Fan of the Match

In the closing house fit, I offered you to Nathan Scoggins, a member of El Matador. You can learn more about his #DTID tale right here.

This fit, we have now were given Retired United States Air Force Sergeant Leslie H Meier Jr. on deck. FC Dallas venerated Meier on Saturday, who’s a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Fun truth: He additionally led the non-public protecting provider main points for Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra. Very cool!

Tonight’s @Toyota Hero of the Match is retired United States Air Force Sergeant Leslie H Meier Jr. Sergeant Meier is a veteran of the Vietnam War and led the non-public protecting provider main points for Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra! Thank you in your provider! pic.twitter.com/Du44vXBgrl — FC Dallas Community (@FCDCommunity) March 19, 2023

#DTID Man of the Match

Paes got here up large within the giant second. His back-to-back saves stored FC Dallas within the sport and modified all the momentum of the second one part. Who is aware of what occurs if FC Dallas is down 2-1 as a substitute of tied in the second one part?

He made his mark and merits to be the person of the fit.

What they mentioned

Injury replace

Becky G forecast fit ranking

Each week, I’ll charge all the fit day with one cumulative ranking of one thru 5 “Becky Gs.”

Matchday Four will get 4 Becky G’s . FC Dallas grinded out a win at house. The meals was once exceptional.

Great matchday. Could were just a little hotter, however not anything all in all, excellent day.

What’s subsequent/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas is going to town of angels to take at the protecting MLS champ, LAFC on Saturday, March 25. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 9:30 p.m. CST.

“8 ball” daring prediction tracker:

FC Dallas could have 3 gamers ranking 12-plus objectives this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.