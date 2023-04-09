FAU announces 10-year contract extension for Dusty May after he guided Owls to magical 2023 Final Four run

It’s Christmas in April for May.

FAU trainer Dusty May formally signed a 10-year contract extension, hanging pen to paper in a while greater than per week after training the ninth-seeded, 35-win Owls to the Final Four degree. The faculty introduced the news Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

The Owls got here one basket clear of enjoying UConn within the nationwide championship recreation, shedding on the buzzer to San Diego State on Lamont Butler’s shot.

May and FAU athletic director Brian White completely instructed CBS Sports within the lead-up to the Final Four {that a} profitable deal was once within the works and can be signed in a while after the tip of the season. That day got here Saturday.

“I love it here. I love our players, I love our staff, and the only thing I’ve been focused on since the beginning was doing the best job for our team,” May instructed CBS Sports two days earlier than FAU performed within the Final Four. “I was doing my job and I never had any intent of leaving.”

- Advertisement -

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed through FAU, however CBS Sports discovered that May’s pay will skyrocket smartly north of $1 million once a year. It’s a monetary dedication that no longer simplest displays the improbable accomplishments from FAU this season however may even put May within the contractual ballpark of many extra coaches within the American Athletic Conference. FAU is leaving Conference USA for the AAC this summer time.

READ: Dusty May sought after to hand over hours after signing his FAU contract in 2018. Now he’s guiding one of the crucial absolute best tales in sports activities

“We could not be more grateful and excited to have coach May lead this program into the future,” White instructed CBS Sports on the Final Four. “The way he leads this program is incredible from a wins-and-losses perspective, but just as important is the culture he builds, the student-athlete experience he contributes to, the people he brings to FAU. We’re so proud of our men’s basketball program and are extremely excited about the opportunity to have Dusty leading it into the future.”

- Advertisement -

There can be an important pay hike for May’s assistants, and in contemporary weeks, the college has been the beneficiary of economic windfalls which might be affording FAU gamers NIL alternatives, too. Beyond that, greater than $10 million has been raised for FAU’s basketball amenities. White instructed CBS Sports that some refurbishing will start this spring, with a lot more at the manner later this offseason.

At this degree, the expectancy is that each and every FAU participant who was once within the rotation from this previous season — who has no longer exhausted their eligibility — will go back to Boca Raton and play underneath May in 2023-24. That projected rotation is why FAU is ranked all of the manner up at No. 5 in our Never Too Early Top 25 And 1.

CBS Sports was once the one outlet to identify May the National Coach of the Year. FAU’s 35 wins had been essentially the most of any program in males’s Division I. The Owls had 0 match wins within the NIT and NCAAs prior to this season. At 101 victories, May is the winningest trainer in program historical past after simply 5 seasons.