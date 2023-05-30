Fallen Dallas officer who was also Navy veteran remembered at DFW National Cemetery on Memorial Day









The circle of relatives of Patrick Zamarippa got here in combination to keep in mind him. He was one of the most 5 officials tragically killed in an ambush in downtown Dallas, and he was also a Navy veteran. Valerie Zamarippa, his mom, honors the reminiscence of her son every year by way of visiting his resting position at the DFW National Cemetery. “It’s loopy to come back right here and notice all of the other rather a lot and the way stunning it in fact is. It’s a good looking sight, understanding they’re resting in peace,” says Zamarippa. Patrick Zamarippa jumped out of his car and ran towards the ambush on the night he was killed because he was brave and highly trained. His tragic death affected many people who came to honor his sacrifices and pay their respects on Memorial Day. Among those was his former partner, Cpl. Tammi Macaj, of the Dallas Police Department, who recalled that “Your international adjustments eternally.” Memorial Day is greater than only a vacation for the households at the cemetery. It is an afternoon to keep in mind the ones who gave the whole thing to serve.