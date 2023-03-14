Fake Door Dash delivery driver burglary | Spring, Texas crime

SPRING, Texas — Authorities in Montgomery County are in search of a handful of suspects they stated attempted to damage into a house whilst pretending to be handing over meals previous this month.

It took place alongside Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony subdivision in Spring.

What took place

On March 5 round 1:20 a.m., a girl (of unknown age) knocked at the entrance door of the house and introduced herself as a Door Dash delivery driver, in line with investigators.

Authorities stated she lingered within the entrance of the home till about 2 a.m.

While she used to be out entrance, 4 male (unknown ages) suspects were given into the yard of the house and attempted to damage in, in line with government.

They weren’t in a position to get inside of however did motive injury to the outside of the house.

The suspects

The feminine has a big flower tattoo on her proper thigh and some other floral tattoo on her wrist.

The suspects within the yard looked to be dressed in light-colored hoodies.

They left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

What to do if one thing

Anyone with information is requested to name the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and make a selection choice 3. You too can name Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case #23A065670.

Caught on digital camera

The house’s doorbell digital camera stuck the incident on video. Click here to watch it.

Avoid changing into a sufferer

Here are some guidelines from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on easy methods to keep away from changing into a sufferer:

“Please remember to use caution when individuals arrive you are not expecting. Do not open the door to anyone claiming to be from a delivery service unless you are expecting such a delivery and even then, we recommend having them leave the items outside. Legitimate Door Dash drivers are happy to leave the food outside with no need to open the door.”

