Fact-checking the claims behind the NAACP’s travel advisory for Florida

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) just lately issued a travel advisory and media excursion declaring that Florida is a deadly position for other people of colour to are living or talk over with. However, this statement is in response to deceptive characterizations and isn’t supported by means of more than a few metrics.

The NAACP’s travel advisory categorized Florida as unsafe because of the training and social insurance policies of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which they are saying are failing to show a correct illustration of the hardships black Americans nonetheless face lately.

While NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson warned that DeSantis’s insurance policies have been taking the instances of black Americans again “to the 1950s,” Florida is, actually, a protected and wealthy position for black Americans. According to FBI knowledge, Florida’s fee of violent crime fell underneath the nationwide reasonable in 2018, and it has a decrease homicide fee than many different states.

Additionally, Florida ranks amongst the most sensible 5 states in the nation for its public college device, and it receives upper marks for racial equality in training than California, New York, and Maryland.

However, Johnson took factor with DeSantis’s paintings on race-related curricula in public colleges. While DeSantis signed regulation banning positive kinds of debatable subject matter on race and gender from the study room, the educating of key elements of American historical past, similar to the Civil War and the Jim Crow technology, used to be no longer limited.

The NAACP’s declare that DeSantis has “failed to teach an accurate representation” of the hardships black Americans have confronted right through historical past is deceptive. Furthermore, Johnson’s dismissal of Florida’s contemporary enlargement in black-owned companies as only because of its “attractive” geography ignores different contributing elements.

Overall, Florida is a wealthy and protected state for black Americans to are living and talk over with, and the NAACP’s travel advisory is in response to erroneous insights.