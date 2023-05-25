Fact-Checking DeSantis’s Presidential Campaign Launch on Twitter

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida introduced his presidential bid on Wednesday evening in a livestream on Twitter that was once not on time via technical difficulties and peppered with now and again deceptive claims.

Here’s a truth test of a few of his claims.

What WAS Said



“Biden’s also politicized the military and caused recruiting to plummet.”





This lacks proof.



Military leaders have lately warned that a number of branches of the defense force are suffering to fulfill recruiting goals, however the causes they’ve cited have little to do with President Biden. Namely, many more youthful Americans merely fail to qualify.

A 2020 Pentagon study



discovered that simply 23 p.c of 17- to 24-year-olds can meet provider requirements, with many failing the army’s front tests or health and psychological assessments. That charge reduced via six proportion issues from the former find out about in 2017.