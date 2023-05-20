Saturday, May 20, 2023
F-18 fighter jet accident at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

The Spanish protection ministry says an F-18 fighter jet has crashed at an airbase within the Spanish town of Zaragoza however the pilot ejected successfully

LONDON — An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase within the Spanish town of Zaragoza however the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish protection ministry stated Saturday.

The airplane landed throughout the perimeter of the bottom, the protection ministry stated on Twitter.

The base, which lies about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outdoor town, belongs to the Spanish Air and Space Force.

Videos posted on social media confirmed a aircraft in flames falling against the bottom.

The pilot was once already in health facility and his lifestyles was once now not at risk, the air power stated.

