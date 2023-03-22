Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant

Officials are investigating an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in suburban Houston that injured at least one individual

PASADENA, Texas — An explosion and fire erupted Wednesday at a chemical plant in suburban Houston, injuring at least one individual.

Officials have been investigating what led to the blast at the plant within the town of Pasadena.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated in a tweet that the injured individual was once taken to a health center. The individual’s situation was once no longer in an instant made public.

Local news announces confirmed a big ball of fire at the plant adopted by means of massive plumes of black smoke. The fire later gave the impression to had been extinguished.

Officials in short close down within reach roads however later reopened them.

The facility is owned by means of INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, an natural compound used to make a lot of issues together with herbicides and insecticides, cleansing merchandise and auto portions.

A spokesman for INEOS Phenol didn’t in an instant go back a choice and electronic mail in the hunt for remark.

In a tweet, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office stated previous that it was once responding to a imaginable pipeline explosion.

The town of Pasadena stated it had no longer ordered citizens to take any protecting movements, corresponding to sheltering in position, because of the fire.

Cumene is a pores and skin and eye irritant and might motive complications, dizziness, drowsiness and unconsciousness with temporary inhalation, consistent with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.