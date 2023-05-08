Explosion at Florida Hibachi restaurant leaves two people burned: police

- Advertisement -



Two people suffered burns after a fire, and possible explosion broke out at an Ocala Hibachi restaurant Thursday evening.

Police said around 5 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of an explosion with possible burns at Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse at 4414 SW College Road.

- Advertisement -

When crews arrived, they were taken to the open grill area where “extinguishing powder” covered the ground. Two burn victims were also near the grill.







They were transported to a local hospital.

- Advertisement -

The details surrounding the extent of their injuries were not released.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No one else was injured.