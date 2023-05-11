Ex-head of DHS disinformation governance board sues Fox News for defamation

The former govt director of the Department of Homeland Security’s short-lived disinformation board is suing Fox News for defamation, in the similar courtroom the place the community simply settled its swimsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Nina Jankowicz used to be tapped to guide the Disinformation Governance Board, which used to be created remaining spring via Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “protect Americans from disinformation that threatens the homeland” — however the board straight away discovered detractors within the GOP and a few main civil liberties teams over issues that Jankowicz and the board can be appearing as “truth police.”

Jankowicz, a former Wilson Center fellow who had publicly criticized former President Donald Trump, resigned from the board just a month into her tenure, after the DHS close down the board pending a evaluate. A DHS panel later concluded that there used to be little need for the board.

Jankowicz’s lawsuit, filed in Delaware state courtroom, alleges that Fox defamed Jankowicz via telling audience that the board used to be out to censor the American public, inflicting Jankowicz to be “doxed, threatened, harassed relentlessly, and even cyberstalked.”

“Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz was neither news nor political commentary; it was cheap, easy entertainment untethered from the facts, designed to make consumers believe that Jankowicz could and would suppress their speech,” the swimsuit says. “Fox chose to lie about Jankowicz deliberately. Its statements were false and calculated to cause harm, and they did.”

The lawsuit alleges that Fox made the ones statements in spite of figuring out that the Disinformation Governance Board “had no ability to intervene, respond to, or prevent the spread of disinformation. Nor did it have any power or purpose to silence speech or surveil citizens.”

The community has filed papers to have the Jankowicz case moved from Delaware awesome courtroom to the Delaware federal courtroom. A Fox spokesperson, when requested for remark, referred ABC News to their prison submitting.

A view of Fox News headquarters in New York, Feb. 17, 2020.

Jankowicz’s swimsuit says that over the route of 8 months, Fox mentioned Jankowicz 300 instances. When the board used to be first introduced, says the swimsuit, “70% of Fox’s one-hour segments mentioned Jankowicz or the board, always in inaccurate, melodramatic, and venomous terms.”

“None of Fox’s false claims about Jankowicz were the product of honest mistakes in its reporting,” the lawsuit says. “Rather, Fox intentionally trafficked in malicious falsehoods to pad its profits at the expense of Jankowicz’s safety, reputation, and well-being.”

Jankowicz used to be subjected to demise threats because of this of Fox News’ protection, the lawsuit says.

The swimsuit names present and previous Fox personalities together with Jesse Waters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson, amongst others.

The lawsuit comes 3 weeks after Fox settled a $1.6 billion lawsuit introduced via Dominion Voting System over accusations that the community knowingly driven false conspiracy theories that the balloting gadget corporate rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s choose.

Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million and stated “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”