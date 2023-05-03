Ex-Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant transfers to Northwestern as Wildcats add experienced starter to roster

Former quarterback of Cincinnati, Ben Bryant has introduced his transfer to Northwestern after spending a complete of 4 seasons taking part in for the Bearcats with an opening yr at Eastern Michigan. Bryant, who began for 2 years, is now set to compete for a beginning place within the Big Ten.

Bryant acted as a backup to Desmond Ridder for 2 years and, in his first yr, redshirted in 2018 earlier than shifting to Eastern Michigan for the 2021 season. In his unmarried yr with the Eastern Eagles, he threw for three,121 yards and 14 touchdowns, at the side of seven interceptions.

Bryant made a unprecedented transfer the next yr by means of returning to Cincinnati when Desmond Ridder left to sign up for the NFL draft. He received the beginning place over Evan Prater, throwing for two,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 video games earlier than being minimize brief by means of his foot damage. During the 2023 season, he was once anticipated to compete with Emory Jones, a former quarterback for Florida and Arizona State.

Northwestern is coming off a disappointing 1-11 season, and Bryant shall be becoming a member of a extremely aggressive quarterback combat that already comprises Ryan Hilinski, Brendan Sullivan, and Jack Lausch. Hilinski performed for South Carolina and began 11 video games in his freshman yr, whilst Sullivan began 5 video games for the Wildcats all over the former yr. Hilinski has gave the impression in 17 video games over the past two seasons for Northwestern, throwing for two,622 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.