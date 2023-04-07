Ex-board member tells jurors Madigan gave him updates as he sought board post | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Peppered with a series of rapid-fire questions, former Commonwealth Edison board member Juan Ochoa said during questioning late Thursday in an ongoing federal corruption trial that his ascension to such lofty ranks came in a way not often seen before.

As process played out, Ochoa told jurors he regularly received updates about his status from then House Speaker Michael Madigan rather than someone from within the company.

- Advertisement -

“I didn’t give it much thought,” Ochoa testified in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Harry Leininweber, before adding “but it was not common in my experience.”

Ochoa, who once ran for public office and is best known for serving as CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, lasted on the ComEd board for a year after first sending his résumé directly to Madigan in late 2017.

Now facing charges that include bribery conspiracy and bribery for their roles in a pay-for-play scheme where at least $1.3 million in jobs, contracts and payments were steered to Madigan in exchange for his favorable stance on legislation viewed as critical to the company are former-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former lobbyist and Madigan confidante Michael McClain, retired ComEd executive John Hooker and one-time ComEd consultant and ex-City Club of Chicago president Jay Doherty.

- Advertisement -

Each of the four has pleaded not guilty, as has Madigan, who, in a separate case that is expected to go to trail sometime in the spring of 2024, faces a 23-count indictment that includes racketeering, bribery and official misconduct charges.

As part of their “ComEd 4” indictment, prosecutors also contend Ochoa’s board appointment was part of the Madigan payoff, as was an arrangement allowing the longtime lawmaker to regularly place numerous young people from his 13th ward in summer internships at the utility giant.

While Ochoa told jurors he sought the support of both Madigan and then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to improve his chance of landing the board seat, he later admitted it was McClain he called soon after attending his first official board meeting, again giving thanks for his appointment and hoping his growing appreciation would become known to Madigan.

- Advertisement -

As part of Thursday’s daylong proceedings, prosecutors played a 2018 recorded phone call where Madigan and McClain openly discussed the “pushback” they were encountering over Ochoa’s appointment. When the matter of the $78,000 salary that came with gig was raised, Madigan joked, “Maybe I’ll take the appointment.”

Under questioning by the defense, Ochoa insisted Madigan never asked him for anything in exchange for his board push, adding that he had earned seats on other boards before ever becoming involved with ComEd.