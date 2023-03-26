Sunday, March 26, 2023
Euro 2024 qualifiers today – your guide to Sunday’s matches

By accuratenewsinfo
The Euro 2024 qualification marketing campaign is up and operating, with the second one spherical of matches getting underway this weekend.

Sunday’s video games characteristic large video games workforce favourites and a few instances of David vs Goliath that best world qualifiers may give.

Here’s all you want to find out about them.

Italy v England - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers
England picked up a large win towards Italy / Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

England made a super get started to Euro 2024 qualifying, beating Italy 2-1 in Naples courtesy of targets from Declan Rice and Harry Kane.

Ukraine glance most probably to be their largest danger asides from the Italians, and can be hoping to kick their qualification marketing campaign off with their first win over the Three Lions since 2009.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Channel 4

United States

VIX+

Canada

DAZN
Roberto Mancini

Mancini wishes a win / Ciancaphoto Studio/GettyImages

The holders of the European Championship have been disappointing towards England, however Italy must be ready to leap again of their 2nd fit.

On paper, no less than Malta would be the whipping boys of Group C, so the Azzurri can be taking a look to get as many targets as imaginable.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay Sports 2

United States

VIX+

Canada

Dazn
FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-DEN-FIN

Hojlund made the dream debut / LISELOTTE SABROE/GettyImages

Denmark’s first fit of 2023 used to be all about Rasmus Winther Hojlund, with the 20-12 months-outdated getting a hat-trick on his debut in a resounding 3-1 win over Finland.

The Atalanta guy will fancy his possibilities of including to his tally once more towards Kazakhstan, who misplaced their opening fit 2-1 to Slovenia after going 1-0 up however have proven they are no pushovers with two wins over Slovakia within the final 12 months.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay Sports 1

United States

FOX Sports 1 / VIX+

Canada

DAZN
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SWE-SLO

Sesko is a very powerful participant for Slovenia / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

San Marino post a struggle towards Northern Ireland final day out, best dropping 2-0 or even getting the ball into the again of the online, despite the fact that the offside flag ruined their a laugh.

Slovenia can be hoping to get rid of the minnows with much less hassle and make it two wins from two video games following their victory towards Kazakhstan.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay Sports 2

United States

VIX+ / Fox Soccer Plus

Canada

DAZN
Michael O’Neill

O’Neill is again on the helm / DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland will host Finland within the first house sport of the chief’s 2nd spell. Fortunately, there’s little risk of O’Neill getting overawed on his go back to Windsor Park as, by way of his personal admission, he’s “quite an unemotional person”. Chilling.

Dion Charles discovered the online towards San Marino on all sides of part time as O’Neill returned to the helm with a win whilst Finland – a country that has had Markku Kanerva in price since 2016 – kicked off their European Championship qualifying marketing campaign with a three-1 loss to Denmark on Thursday.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay Sports 1

United States

VIX+

Canada

DAZN
Bosnia Herzegovina v Iceland: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Iceland fell of their first sport / Pixsell/MB Media/GettyImages

Two of the smallest countries bidding to achieve Germany in 2024 meet on Sunday afternoon when Liechtenstein host Iceland.

As each commentator between 2016 and 2018 felt forced to tell their audience, Iceland’s inhabitants of 370,000 (it’s the dimensions of Leicester don’t you understand) is meagre. Yet, it’s kind of ten occasions better than that of Liechtenstein.

The tiny principality have struggled to scrounge up a goalscorer of overdue, discovering the online simply as soon as throughout their final 14 internationals. Although, Iceland couldn’t hassle Bosnia & Herzegovina’s function all through a three-0 defeat of their opening qualifier on Thursday.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay Sports 1

United States

FOX Sports 2

Canada

DAZN
Cristiano Ronaldo

A well-known day for Ronaldo / Zed Jameson/MB Media/GettyImages

Luxembourg host common tormentors Portugal on Sunday night in the course of an encouraging run of shape.

Luca Holtz’s aspect held Slovakia to a goalless stalemate of their opening qualifier, extending the country’s unbeaten run to six matches.

However, Luxembourg have no longer have shyed away from defeat towards Portugal since Carlo Weis scored the one function of his 88-cap lengthy world profession to earn a 1-1 draw towards an aspect boasting Luis Figo, Paulo Futre and Vitor Baia in 1991. Portugal have conceded simply two targets on this fixture since, profitable all 12 conferences within the twenty first century.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay Sports 1

United States

FOX Sports 2

Canada

DAZN
Slovakia v Luxembourg: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Slovakia have been held by way of Luxembourg / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Two not too long ago appointed managers meet as Slovakia host Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday evening.

Francesco Calzona, Maurizio Sarri’s lengthy-time former assistant supervisor, is but to win a sport since taking up Slovakia in July. All Faruk Hadzibegic has carried out since returning to the helm of Bosnia & Herzegovina is win. Although, the 65-12 months-outdated – who used to be in short in control of the country in 1999 – has best overseen one fit all through his 2nd spell; starting his new tenure with a three-0 victory over Iceland on Thursday.

How to watch on TV

Country

Television Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Viaplay UK

United States

Fox Soccer Plus

Canada

DAZN



