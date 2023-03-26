Euro 2024 qualifiers today – your guide to Sunday’s matches

The Euro 2024 qualification marketing campaign is up and operating, with the second one spherical of matches getting underway this weekend.
Sunday’s video games characteristic large video games workforce favourites and a few instances of David vs Goliath that best world qualifiers may give.
Here’s all you want to find out about them.
England made a super get started to Euro 2024 qualifying, beating Italy 2-1 in Naples courtesy of targets from Declan Rice and Harry Kane.
Ukraine glance most probably to be their largest danger asides from the Italians, and can be hoping to kick their qualification marketing campaign off with their first win over the Three Lions since 2009.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Channel 4
|
United States
|
VIX+
|
Canada
|
DAZN
The holders of the European Championship have been disappointing towards England, however Italy must be ready to leap again of their 2nd fit.
On paper, no less than Malta would be the whipping boys of Group C, so the Azzurri can be taking a look to get as many targets as imaginable.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay Sports 2
|
United States
|
VIX+
|
Canada
|
Dazn
Denmark’s first fit of 2023 used to be all about Rasmus Winther Hojlund, with the 20-12 months-outdated getting a hat-trick on his debut in a resounding 3-1 win over Finland.
The Atalanta guy will fancy his possibilities of including to his tally once more towards Kazakhstan, who misplaced their opening fit 2-1 to Slovenia after going 1-0 up however have proven they are no pushovers with two wins over Slovakia within the final 12 months.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay Sports 1
|
United States
|
FOX Sports 1 / VIX+
|
Canada
|
DAZN
San Marino post a struggle towards Northern Ireland final day out, best dropping 2-0 or even getting the ball into the again of the online, despite the fact that the offside flag ruined their a laugh.
Slovenia can be hoping to get rid of the minnows with much less hassle and make it two wins from two video games following their victory towards Kazakhstan.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay Sports 2
|
United States
|
VIX+ / Fox Soccer Plus
|
Canada
|
DAZN
Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland will host Finland within the first house sport of the chief’s 2nd spell. Fortunately, there’s little risk of O’Neill getting overawed on his go back to Windsor Park as, by way of his personal admission, he’s “quite an unemotional person”. Chilling.
Dion Charles discovered the online towards San Marino on all sides of part time as O’Neill returned to the helm with a win whilst Finland – a country that has had Markku Kanerva in price since 2016 – kicked off their European Championship qualifying marketing campaign with a three-1 loss to Denmark on Thursday.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay Sports 1
|
United States
|
VIX+
|
Canada
|
DAZN
Two of the smallest countries bidding to achieve Germany in 2024 meet on Sunday afternoon when Liechtenstein host Iceland.
As each commentator between 2016 and 2018 felt forced to tell their audience, Iceland’s inhabitants of 370,000 (it’s the dimensions of Leicester don’t you understand) is meagre. Yet, it’s kind of ten occasions better than that of Liechtenstein.
The tiny principality have struggled to scrounge up a goalscorer of overdue, discovering the online simply as soon as throughout their final 14 internationals. Although, Iceland couldn’t hassle Bosnia & Herzegovina’s function all through a three-0 defeat of their opening qualifier on Thursday.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay Sports 1
|
United States
|
FOX Sports 2
|
Canada
|
DAZN
Luxembourg host common tormentors Portugal on Sunday night in the course of an encouraging run of shape.
Luca Holtz’s aspect held Slovakia to a goalless stalemate of their opening qualifier, extending the country’s unbeaten run to six matches.
However, Luxembourg have no longer have shyed away from defeat towards Portugal since Carlo Weis scored the one function of his 88-cap lengthy world profession to earn a 1-1 draw towards an aspect boasting Luis Figo, Paulo Futre and Vitor Baia in 1991. Portugal have conceded simply two targets on this fixture since, profitable all 12 conferences within the twenty first century.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay Sports 1
|
United States
|
FOX Sports 2
|
Canada
|
DAZN
Two not too long ago appointed managers meet as Slovakia host Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday evening.
Francesco Calzona, Maurizio Sarri’s lengthy-time former assistant supervisor, is but to win a sport since taking up Slovakia in July. All Faruk Hadzibegic has carried out since returning to the helm of Bosnia & Herzegovina is win. Although, the 65-12 months-outdated – who used to be in short in control of the country in 1999 – has best overseen one fit all through his 2nd spell; starting his new tenure with a three-0 victory over Iceland on Thursday.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Viaplay UK
|
United States
|
Fox Soccer Plus
|
Canada
|
DAZN