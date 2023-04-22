ETX native Patrick Mahomes gives Whitehouse football team shoes

Not too way back, Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and native of Whitehouse, Texas, talented the Whitehouse High School football team with new shoes after his consult with to the college a couple of weeks prior. The East Texas Speakers Forum hosted him on April 1 for an “Evening with Patrick Mahomes” match the place he additionally visited his alma mater.
Whitehouse High School went directly to make the announcement via Facebook, and the content material shared confirmed that the present made the student-athletes very excited, as noticed in pictures. Mahomes talented shoes to the team which can be positive to be valuable.
The Facebook post additionally integrated because of Patrick Mahomes, adidas, and 1UP Sports Marketing for the beneficiant present. It learn, “Thank you Patrick Mahomes, adidas, and 1UP Sports Marketing! You all are amazing.”