Ernest Udeh transfers to TCU: Former Kansas big, McDonald’s All-American to remain in Big 12 next season

Ernest Udeh Jr., a former middle for the University of Kansas, has introduced that he’s moving to Texas Christian University (TCU), as in step with 247Sports. Ranking fifteenth on 247Sports portal ratings, Udeh selected the Horned Frogs over Duke and Kansas State. As a real freshman, the previous McDonald’s All-American performed in 30 video games however With restricted courtroom time. Despite being courted via UCLA, Michigan, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Alabama and others, Udeh dedicated to Kansas.

Udeh remarked, “An opportunity to grow as a basketball player and a young man is all I wanted; Coach (Jamie) Dixon and TCU can provide that for me.” 247Sports director of basketball scouting, Jerry Meyer, issued this scouting document on Udeh:

Has an incredible body at 6-foot-10, together with a 7-foot-2 wing span. Is a top quality athlete for a middle, performs with power and runs rim to rim. Excels at snatching and completing lob passes. Is additionally a deadly offensive rebounder together with his pursuit of positioning and excellent fingers. Not a cultured offensive participant. Has restricted taking pictures vary. Tends to play upright and wishes to refine his footwork. Does have a go-to right-handed leap hook. Not a ball handler and is mechanical in his passing however has a tendency to make the right kind learn. Is a top quality rim protector on protection. Is working on that finish. Controls area as a rebounder.

Udeh is a part of a bunch of gifted athletes who’ve joined the Horned Frogs’ Transfer Portal Class, which incorporates Jameer Nelson Jr., Essam Mostafa, Trepan Tennyson, and Avery Anderson III. The 2023 recruiting cycle can even see the addition of Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning. Last yr, TCU completed 22-13 with a 9-9 file in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs got here again from a past due deficit to knock off Arizona State in the outlet spherical of the NCAA Tournament prior to falling to Gonzaga.