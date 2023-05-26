EPA gives $4.78M in grants to Colorado communities for cleanup | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave $4.78 million in grants to six Colorado communities for environmental cleanups.

The six EPA grants went to San Luis, Buena Vista, Pueblo, San Miguel County, Silverton and Trinidad, in accordance to an EPA press release.

The biggest grant of $1 million went to Pueblo to blank up a former junior highschool that operated from the Nineteen Twenties to 2009. Keating Junior High School is infected with asbestos, mercury and different hazardous fabrics.

San Luis gained a $500,00 grant to blank up its Main Street. That hall had fallen into disrepair suffering from deserted automobiles and infected with asbestos, lead, oil and particles piles.

Watershed NP, Inc. in Buena Vista gained a $979,222 grant for the cleanup a former health club. The McGinnis Gym has been vacant since 2008 and is polluted with asbestos, lead-based paint and mercury.

San Miguel County gained a $500,000 grant to blank up a former mill house, former silver mine, mining camp, fuel stations and a faculty. The focused spaces for cleanup were have an effect on by way of gold and silver mining.

The the town of Silverton gained $800,000 to blank up former mining websites and ancillary operations that had been left deserted. The focused spaces had been close to waterbody corridors.

The Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community Center in Trinidad gained a $998,700 grant.