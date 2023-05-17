Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein banking case

Billionaire Elon Musk blasted Jeffrey Epstein, who he known as a “dumb crook,” after he was once subpoenaed as a part of a lawsuit filed by means of the U.S. Virgin Islands in opposition to JPMorgan Chase & Co., which officers stated “financially profited” from deposits made by means of Epstein.

In its submitting, Virgin Islands officers say they tried to serve Musk — probably the most richest males in the sector — with a subpoena. The subpoena seems to hunt information about whether or not Epstein referred or tried to refer Musk to JPMorgan, in keeping with the Virgin Islands. Epstein, a financier and convicted intercourse wrongdoer, died in 2019.

“This is idiotic on so many levels,” Musk tweeted Monday evening. “1. That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever. 2. The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd. 3. JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla’s global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them.”

Musk was once to start with subpoenaed on April 28, however he could not be reached, in keeping with the submitting.

SpaceX, Twitter and electrical automobile maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the sixth version of the “Choose France” Summit on the Chateau de Versailles, outdoor Paris on May 15, 2023. - Advertisement - Eliot Blondet/POOL/SIPA by means of AP

The Virgin Islands has asserted the financial institution must have recognized about Epstein’s human trafficking and that the investigation it carried out into the topic yielded vital information concerning the financial institution’s dealings with Epstein.

“The Government’s investigation has revealed that JPMorgan knowingly, recklessly, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which Epstein’s recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise,” the Monday submitting stated. “Financial institutions can connect—or choke—human trafficking networks, and enforcement actions filed and injunctive relief obtained by attorneys general are essential to ensure that enterprises like Epstein’s cannot flourish in the future.”

The Virgin Islands additionally asserts that “JPMorgan financially profited from the deposits made by Epstein and Epstein- controlled entities located in the Virgin Islands and from the business opportunities referred to JPMorgan by Epstein and his co-conspirators in exchange for its known facilitation of and implicit participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking venture,” the federal government added.

Epstein died by means of suicide on the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August of 2019, the New York City’s clinical examiner dominated.

JPMorgan has denied any wrongdoing and in March filed a civil grievance in opposition to its former government Jes Staley, alleging he helped conceal Epstein’s intercourse abuse so he would proceed as a shopper. Staley, who left the financial institution in 2013, stated in an April courtroom submitting that JPMorgan is making an attempt to used him as a “public relations shield” and the financial institution’s claims haven’t any factual foundation.