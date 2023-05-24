Eli Manning roasts Peyton Manning over his older brother’s Sports Emmy win

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has gained an Emmy for his paintings as an “Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst” on “Monday Night Football,” consistent with the Sports Emmy recipients announcement. As the 47-year-old was once congratulated via everybody, one individual made up our minds to roast him as an alternative: his more youthful brother, Eli Manning.

Eli Manning co-hosts the “Manningcast” with Peyton, so he took the chance to mock his older brother, quote tweeting the post about Peyton’s award and announcing, “I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout.”

Perhaps Eli is solely feeling sour as a result of he does now not grasp the trophy as an alternative. Peyton defeated fellow nominees Cris Collinsworth, Bill Rafferty, Gary Danielson and John Smoltz to win the award. The brothers have the similar selection of Super Bowl wins, each at two, however now it’s Peyton who holds bragging rights within the tv award division since Eli was once now not nominated this yr. The Mannings have been awarded a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Live Series” in 2022.

The “Manningcast” invitations superstar visitors to take part of their pronounces, together with actors, singers, athletes, and NFL stars, previous and provide. The display provides choice observation to “Monday Night Football.”