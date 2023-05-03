Elder shuts down Marlins, outpitches Alcantara in Braves win – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Atlanta Braves secured a 6-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday evening, due to a super efficiency through Bryce Elder. The pitcher allowed most effective 3 hits in his seven innings of play, outclassing the NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. The Braves’ Ozzie Albies inspired with a house run and a double, with Ronald Acuña Jr. additionally contributing with a double, an RBI, and the NL’s main 14th thieve. Although Acuña sustained a bruised left shoulder yesterday when hit through a 93 mph fastball in a doubleheader in opposition to the New York Mets, he persisted to play in this sport.

Elder’s efficiency was once outstanding, with the pitcher recording six strikeouts and inducing ten groundouts. In distinction, Alcantara continues to be suffering, having misplaced 3 of his 4 begins since throwing a whole sport shutout in opposition to Minnesota on April 4, with the pitcher having a 7.40 ERA. The Braves chased Alcantara after 5 innings and 103 pitches, with the Marlins participant giving up 3 runs, six hits, strolling 3, hanging out 5 and hitting two batters.

- Advertisement -

A key second got here early in the sport when Albies hit a solo shot in the second one inning, giving the Braves an early lead. Atlanta loaded the bases in the 3rd, with Eddie Rosario grounding right into a double play that allowed Matt Olson to attain from 3rd. An additional RBI unmarried from Rosario in the 5th made it 3-0. In the 8th inning, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy had consecutive walks with the bases loaded, contributing to a complete rating of six runs for the Braves.

Kirby Yates and Joe Jimenez adopted Elder and each and every pitched an inning to lend a hand be sure the Braves’ victory. The Marlins made a roster transfer, striking OF Avisaíl García at the injured checklist for 15 days and recalling INF Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville. Edwards pinch-hit in the 9th however flew out to heart.

Looking forward, the Braves’ RHP Raisel Iglesias is scheduled to throw once more in the following couple of days after two rehab outings with Triple-A Gwinnett, while the Marlins’ RHP Johnny Cueto will pitch in a rehab sport with Jacksonville on Saturday. In phrases of the following sport, the Braves’ RHP Kyle Wright will get started Wednesday evening’s sport in opposition to Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper for your inbox

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject material will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.