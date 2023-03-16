Edwin Diaz Injured Celebrating Puerto Rico’s WBC Win

MIAMI — A rousing 5-2 victory via Puerto Rico over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday earned the staff a place within the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. But the elation temporarily became depression when the megastar nearer Edwin Díaz crumbled to the bottom all through a postgame party at the mound.

Díaz’s teammates shaped a circle round him, striking their heads or crying. Instead of heading to the clubhouse at loanDepot Park to close up their luggage, Dominican avid gamers lingered within the dugout, shocked on the scene at the box. And when Díaz, 28, in any case stood up, he used to be first carried after which wheeled off the sphere, not able to place any weight on his proper leg.

Díaz, who signed a record-setting five-year, $102 million deal this low season to stay with the Mets, sustained a proper knee damage, the staff mentioned. He will go through imaging on Thursday, and the Mets added that they “will update when appropriate.”