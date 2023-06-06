Eagles’ Terrell Edmunds emphasizes challenges of learning new defense after spending 5 seasons with Steelers

During the summer time, the Philadelphia Eagles face many questions on their protection line-up. Terrell Edmunds goals to offer a cast resolution as one of Philadelphia’s veteran loose agent signings (alongside with Justin Evans) after shedding loose brokers C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps. Following the transition within the place, Edmunds may protected a beginning protection spot.

Edmunds said that it’s going smartly and he continues to be informed the playbook, engage with his teammates and compete. He believes there is nonetheless an extended approach to pass, but in addition felt that the workforce’s running strategies are coming in combination well. Edmunds spent the ultimate 5 seasons of his occupation with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the place he was once a very good starter and performed along Minkah Fitzpatrick.





- Advertisement -

Edmunds acknowledges that transitioning to Philadelphia is distinct and calls for learning new calls, faces, and names. However, he stays positive that the whole thing is coming in combination simply superb. He believes the workforce has very good coaches and a super staff of guys within the DB room that paintings in combination and assist each and every different compete on a daily basis, making each and every different higher.

In Sean Desai’s defense, Edmunds may probably declare one of the beginning protection spots. Although his protection stats ultimate season weren’t the most efficient, he did have 70 tackles and two sacks in 15 video games with 5 passes defensed. At best 26 years outdated, Edmunds has masses of room for building.

Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you simply want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep a watch in your inbox. - Advertisement - Sorry! There was once an error processing your subscription. (*5*)

Edmunds and Reed Blankenship these days have first-team spots within the Eagles’ remodeled protection line-up. Justin Evans, K’Von Wallace, and rookie third-round select Sydney Brown are anticipated to compete for beginning jobs. Edmunds will play a pivotal position in figuring out whether or not the workforce has to seek for additional enhancements within the protection place.