Eagles rookie Nolan Smith can’t wait to learn from Haason Reddick: ‘So many questions I want to ask’

During the pre-draft talk over with of Nolan Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles, they noticed putting similarities between him and Haason Reddick, the standout linebacker from Georgia. Both avid gamers covered up as edge-rushing linebackers who may just play off-ball if wanted. Reddick used to be indexed at 6-1, 240, whilst Smith is available in at 6-2, 238. Despite having identical frames, each avid gamers’ pace is an incredible asset in dashing the passer.

The Eagles plan on having Smith as an understudy to Reddick, as he’s anticipated to give a contribution to the workforce’s cross rush this season. As all of the Eagles roster will get at the follow box for voluntary minicamp later this month, Smith gets the chance to learn from Reddick what has made him probably the most best edge rushers within the league.

Smith has expressed his willing pastime to meet Reddick to learn from him and his huge enjoy. “You can always learn. You’re supposed to have a growth mindset. … If you think you know everything, then you’re just ignorant. There’s so many questions I want to ask,” he stated.

Reddick struggled previous in his NFL occupation as an off-ball linebacker and recorded handiest 7.5 sacks throughout his first 3 seasons within the league. However, he has since shifted to the edge-rushing place on a full-time foundation and has recorded 3 double-digit sack seasons with 3 other groups, with a complete of 39.5 sacks during the last 3 seasons, hanging him in the back of handiest Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt within the NFL. Smith, however, didn’t document top sack numbers all the way through his school occupation. However, he’s keen to learn up to he can from Reddick sooner than enjoying his first sport with the Eagles. Smith plans to soak up Reddick’s wisdom via asking him questions frequently. “It might be a question a day, write it down, write down the question, write down his answer. So I just can’t wait,” he stated.

While it’s tricky for edge rushers to make a right away have an effect on within the NFL, Smith is hopeful that studying from Reddick will pave the way in which for his luck as an edge-rusher for the Eagles.