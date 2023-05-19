Eagles’ Jason Kelce says Steelers got a steal by signing ‘probably the smartest player’ he’s ever been around

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested closely of their offensive line this offseason. They decided on offensive take on Broderick Jones with the 14th general select and signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo in loose company. The Steelers have top hopes for Jones as a attainable left take on, and Seumalo will no doubt have an instantaneous have an effect on.

Seumalo, who’s 29 years previous and one among the most sensible offensive guards in loose company, signed a three-year, $24 million maintain Pittsburgh. He was once named a Pro Bowl exchange remaining yr after serving to the Eagles achieve Super Bowl LVII, and his departure from Philadelphia is for sure a giant loss. In truth, Eagles middle Jason Kelce believes that Seumalo is one among the perfect avid gamers in his place in the NFL.

“I think he’s one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been,” Kelce mentioned by way of NFL.com. “I think he’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever been around, one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. So we’re not going to replace Isaac, there’s going to be someone new in there, and they’re going to have their attributes that they’re going to excel with, and I’m looking forward to seeing who does a really good job with that.”