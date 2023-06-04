Eagles’ Cam Jurgens thrilled Jason Kelce is back for another year, even as starting-center plans put on hold

Philadelphia Eagles middle Jason Kelce apologized to Cam Jurgens upon returning for another season. Despite being a long term Hall of Famer and arguably the most productive middle in soccer, Kelce presented apologies to his inheritor obvious Jurgens, who used to be decided on in the second one around of remaining yr’s draft. Jurgens used to be groomed to exchange Kelce at middle, however he must wait another yr. Due to roster selections, Isaac Seumalo, the Eagles’ longtime beginning proper guard used to be launched, and Jurgens used to be skilled as a cross-functional proper guard to supply versatility within the offensive line, a staple of offensive line trainer Jeff Stoutland. Jurgens discovered the learning really helpful, permitting him to be told the offensive line extra successfully.

Jurgens, who will transfer to middle as soon as Kelce retires, competed in opposition to rookie third-round pick out Tyler Steen and veteran Jack Driscoll for the empty proper guard place. Kelce is running with Jurgens to highest communique and strategies at this degree of the offseason. Jurgens hopes to sooner or later change into the Eagles’ subsequent middle and emulate Kelce, who is a pal and mentor for him.

While Kelce is nonetheless within the roster, Jurgens is glad to select his mind. Kelce’s management talents are fantastic, and Jurgens needs to evolve to them. He needs to hold himself like Kelce and keep in touch with teammates like he does. In brief, Jurgens adores Kelce and emulates his each transfer to change into identical to him.