Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia: Bulldogs land five-star QB, No. 1 overall player in 2024 recruiting class

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who’s ranked because the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 faculty soccer recruiting class, has simply dedicated to the University of Georgia. The Phoenix, Arizona local had many gives to believe together with Nebraska, the place each his father and uncle performed for the Cornhuskers, however in the end selected to sign up for the Bulldogs. Raiola is regarded as the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 quarterback in each the Top247 and 247Sports Composite Ratings for the 2024 cycle. His determination to sign up for Georgia makes him the second-highest-ranked recruit in program historical past, most effective at the back of Justin Fields, and narrowly beating out linebacker Nolan Smith, who used to be a first-round NFL draft pick out in 2023.

According to 247Sports nationwide recruiting skilled Chris Singletary, Raiola’s spectacular mechanics and talent to force the ball with pace without reference to climate prerequisites make him a extremely sought-after skill. Raiola at the beginning dedicated to Ohio State ahead of decommitting in December 2022 and reopening his recruitment. Soon after the Bulldogs gained back-to-back nationwide championships in January, Raiola turned into severely in Georgia and is scheduled to talk over with the college on June 2.

Raiola finished 65% of his passes for five,776 yards, 54 touchdowns and 10 interceptions right through his two seasons as a starter in highschool at Pinnacle High School in Arizona and Burleson High School in Texas. He used to be named Texas District 5-5A Offensive MVP as a sophomore.

Georgia has recruited top-tier skill over the last 5 years, however securing Raiola is certainly a game-changer for this system. While junior Carson Beck is projected to get started for the Bulldogs in 2023, Raiola’s arrival in 2024 may take the Georgia offense to any other degree. The workforce additionally boasts different extremely recruited quarterbacks, together with five-star Brock Vandagriff and blue-chip Gunner Stockton. Raiola used to be essentially attracted to the Georgia program on account of Todd Monken’s offense, which has now been changed by way of Mike Bobo, however Raiola stays dedicated to the Georgia program.

The means of recruiting Raiola has been long and contains nationwide consideration ahead of his sophomore season at Burleson High School in Texas. He then moved to Chandler High School in Arizona ahead of settling at Pinnacle High School for his senior yr. Georgia used to be Raiola’s first be offering on June 10, 2021, ahead of the Bulldogs had gained a countrywide championship below Kirby Smart. Ohio State trainer Ryan Day introduced in October 2021, and Raiola dedicated in May 2022, one month after unofficially visiting Columbus, Ohio. After he used to be increased to the No. 1 overall prospect, Raiola in the end decommitted and evaluated all his choices.

Raiola’s dedication to Georgia is a considerable loss for Nebraska, which had made vital efforts to recruit him. Raiola’s father, Dominic Raiola, used to be an All-American heart for the Cornhuskers and has his No. 54 jersey retired. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the offensive line trainer at Nebraska and used to be the one assistant retained from Scott Frost’s team of workers. Nebraska has a tender quarterback room that incorporates anticipated starter Jeff Sims, Logan Smothers, Chubba Purdy, and Heinrich Haarberg, all of whom have eligibility final after 2023. The Cornhuskers even have gives out to six different quarterbacks, together with uncommitted avid gamers Alessio Milivojevic and Alex Erby.

In conclusion, Raiola’s dedication to Georgia has given this system any other primary asset, one that would lend a hand them achieve new heights in the school soccer scores. Raiola’s skill and attainable, mixed with the Bulldogs’ sturdy recruiting historical past, lead them to speedy name contenders. It’s a large win for Georgia and a sadness for Nebraska, who will have to now glance in other places to bolster their quarterback place.



